Two roads, one park in UP's Kanpur to be named after Raju Srivastava

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 26 The Kanpur municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to name two streets and a park in the city after late comedian Raju Srivastava.

The road leading from Kidwai Nagar intersection to Raju Srivastava's house and a road near the Bhuleshwar temple in Swaroop Nagar will be named after Raju.

Corporators Kamal Shukla Baby, Mahendra Pandey and Sunil Kanaujia proposed two roads and a park to be named after the late comedian Raju Srivastava.

One road is located outside his residence in Kidwai Nagar and the other at Bholeshwar Temple in Swaroop Nagar and the park is also located near his house.

According to KMC sources, his statue will also be installed in the park located in front of his house to be named after him.

The ace comedian Raju Srivastava, who hailed from the Kidwai Nagar area of Kanpur, passed away in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 21 at the age of 58.

He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he collapsed while working out in a gym. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack and was undergoing treatment for the same.

The real name of Raju Srivastava was Satya Prakash Srivastava and he was popularly known as Gajodhar Bhaiyya.

He was nominated by the Samajwadi Party from Kanpur seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but he returned the ticket. He later joined the BJP in the same year.

He was also president of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

