Two Security Personnel Martyred, Four Injured in Naxal-triggered IED Blast in Bijapur

In a tragic incident in Bijapur district, two security personnel lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast orchestrated by naxals. The incident occurred as the security team was returning from an anti-naxal search operation in the region.

The Bastar Police confirmed the casualties, highlighting the dangerous conditions under which security forces operate in these conflict-prone areas. The slain personnel were part of a dedicated effort to combat naxal activities and maintain peace in the affected region.The injured personnel were promptly evacuated and are receiving medical treatment.

Personnel belonging to the STF, District Reserve Guard - both units of state police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA were involved in the operation launched on Tuesday based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites belonging to its Darbha and west Bastar divisions and military company no. 2, he said.

Two STF constables -- Bharat Sahu, resident of Raipur, and Satyer Singh Kange, of Narayanpur district -- were killed in the blast triggered by Naxalites while four other personnel sustained injuries," he said.Reinforcement was rushed to the area after the incident and the injured personnel were evacuated for treatment, he added.