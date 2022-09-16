Two shooters belonging to Bhagwanpuria arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 16 Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested two shooters belonging to jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, for the killing of another gangster.

Both Mandeep, alias Manna Tuffan, and Manpreet, alias Mani Rayia were allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia.

Kandowalia, who was facing dozens of cases of murder and attempt to murder, was gunned down outside a private hospital in Amritsar in August last year. The Bhagwanpuria group had taken the responsibility for the murder.

