Two terror associates arrested with AK-47 rifles in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 5 Two terror associates were arrested on Thursday with AK-47 rifles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Officials said the security forces arrested two terror associates identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Nipora village and Altaf Ahmad Lone of Zadoora from whose possession arms and ammunition were recovered.

“The recovery was made from the arrested persons in the lower Munda area of Qazigund tehsil. The recoveries included two AK-47 rifles, four magazines and rounds of ammunition. A case has been registered against the arrested persons. Further investigation is going on,” officials said.

Security forces have started an aggressive anti-terror campaign across the union territory targeting terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism in J&K.

The security forces started the campaign after the terrorists carried out some dastardly attacks against the Army, forces, police and civilians.

On October 20, two terrorists opened indiscriminate firing inside the workers' camp of an infrastructure company in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district. Seven people, including six non-local workers and a local doctor, were killed in the Gagangir attack.

On October 24, terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle at Botapathri in the Gulmarg area killing three soldiers and two civilian porters.

On November 2, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar. A 42-year-old woman, mother of three children was killed and nine other civilians were injured in that grenade attack.

Security forces suggest that the handlers of terror from across the border have lost patience due to peaceful and people-participative Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence agencies say that the handlers of terrorism are trying their best to give the last push to terrorism in J&K and the security forces are fully prepared to meet the challenge.

