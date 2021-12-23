Two terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Dec 23 Two terrorist associates, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and incriminating materials recovered from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

Police said acting on specific input, a joint team of Budgam police, the army's 2 RR and the CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates from Magam area of Budgam.

They have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganai, resident of Kawoosa Khalisa and Zahoor Ahmad Chopan, resident of Mamoosa Pattan. Incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics, shelter as well as transportation to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT operating in areas of Kawoosa, Razwen, Rathsun, Mazhama, Pinjoora, Kunzar, Mamoosa areas," police said.

Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is under process.

