Two terrorists killed in encounter at Baramulla in J&K

Srinagar, April 21 Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces at Malwah area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

Among those killed is top Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo who was involved in several acts of terrorism including attacks on police and security forces.

"2nd terrorist also killed. Ops in progress. LeT cmdr Yousuf Kantroo had killed BDC Chairman Late Sardar Bhupinder Singh on 23/9/20 in his own native place in Khag area. Case FIR No 79/20 was registered against terrorist Kantroo in PS Khag," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Three soldiers and a civilian have also been injured during the encounter which took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

