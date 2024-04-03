Two toll plaza staff die after falling into well in bid to escape attack by goons in MP

Bhopal, April 3 Two employees of a toll plaza located on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district died after they fell into a well while trying to escape a dozen masked goons.

The incident happened late Tuesday and was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the plaza.

The footage showed the masked men attacking the toll plaza office, thrashing employees and damaging property.

Fearing the attack the employees can be seen trying to run away. Two of them fell into a well, located adjacent to the plaza.

The deceased were identified as Shrinivas Parihar, a native of Haryana, and Shivaji Kandele from Nagpur (Maharashtra). Their bodies have been retrieved from the well, police said.

Priyanka Mishra, the sub-divisional police officer (SDOP) confirmed that unknown assailants attacked and fired at the toll plaza, causing panic among the workers. In the ensuing commotion, two employees fell into the well, leading to their tragic demise.

Mishra said the reason for the assault is unknown so far and further investigation was underway.

