Two unidentified bags found at Delhi's Trilokpuri, police say nothing suspicious

Delhi Police on Wednesday found two unidentified bags at Delhi's Trilokpuri area, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap.

According to the police, it is a case of bag lifting and nothing suspicious had been found on the spot, she added.

"A PCR call was received regarding two unidentified bags. Our teams reached the spot and found that nothing suspicious is there. It's a case of bag lifting. We have identified the person and will hand over the belongings," Kashyap told ANI.

