Two unidentified bike-borne assailants open fire outside house in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 14 Two unidentified men wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle opened fire outside a locked house in the Ashok Vihar Phase -3 area of Gurugram in the early morning hours of Tuesday and swiftly fled the scene, the police said.

The incident created panic among the residents of the area.

The house was newly constructed and the 'Grah Pravesh' ceremony was scheduled on Wednesday.

It is being said that at the time of the incident, no one was injured in the incident.

A police officer privy to the matter said more than two dozen rounds of bullets were fired outside the three-storey house.

Police have recovered several empty shells from the scene.

The police officers have also questioned the complainant for clues.

The house belongs to Ram Niwas, a resident of the Prem Nagar area of Gurugram.

He was a building material supplier.

Ram Niwas told the police that before this incident, he had not even received any threatening calls from anyone, and was also surprised by this incident.

The source said that after firing, the accused threw a slip with the name of the Kaushal gang group inside the house.

The slip has the names of Kaushal Chaudhary, Pawan Shaukeen, Saurav Gadoli, Bhabhia Group, Bhuppi Rana and Sukhdeep Buddh, the source added.

Meanwhile, the police have remained silent on the matter and refused to disclose further details.

"We are in the process of filing an FIR against the unidentified criminals. The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to develop the identity of the criminals. The matter is under investigation," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said.

