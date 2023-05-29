Two unidentified bodies found in guest house in UP's Modinagar

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 : Two unidentified bodies of a woman and a man were reported to have been found in a guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar area, police said on early Monday.

Upon receiving the information, police said they rushed to the spot and found a man hanging and the woman, as per police, appeared to be strangled to death.

"The bodies of a woman & a man were reported to have been found in a guest house in Modinagar. The man's body was found hanging and the woman was strangled to death", said, Ritesh Tripathi, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Modinagar.

The official said a forensic team visited the crime spot and started an investigation.

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem," he said, adding that no one has been arrested so far in this case.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

More details are awaited.

