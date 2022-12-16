Two vehicle thieves injured in encounter with police

Greater Noida, Dec 16 An encounter between the police and a gang of vehicle thieves resulted in two miscreants getting injured in Greater Noida.

The incident took place in Beta 2 police station area, during which two gang members were shot in the leg, while another was caught during combing.

According to sources, the Anti-Auto Theft squad signalled a white Brezza car to pull over at a checkpoint on Kasna road near Pari Chowk.

On receiving information about the vehicle with no number plate, the police at Honda Chowk tried to stop the car, but it sped away towards Chuharpur underpass and was chased by the police.

Seeing themselves surrounded, the gang got out at the ATS roundabout and ran towards a vacant plot while firing at the police.

In retaliatory firing by the police, two miscreants were shot in the leg.

They have been identified as Abhijeet aka Lala aka Simond, a resident of Etawah, Sandeep Nagar of Mainpuri and Amardeep of Etawah.

The police have recovered the stolen Brezza car, three pistols and cartridges among other items from their possession.

