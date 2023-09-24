Two wanted criminals arrested in Delhi after brief chase

New Delhi, Sep 24 Following a brief chase, the Delhi Police have arrested two wanted criminals and recovered one country-made pistol from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Ramesh a.k.a Budhu (28) andArun alias Lamba (27), both residents of Dharampura in Najafgarh area.

According to the police, on September 14, a police team was patrolling the Dharampura area in Najafgarh.

“As they reached the RD-Block crossing, they noticed two individuals acting suspiciously, attempting to flee upon seeing the police. The patrolling team pursued and successfully apprehended both of the accused persons,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan.

During frisking, the officers discovered a country-made pistol and three live cartridges in their possession.

“Further investigation revealed that one of the accused, Ramesh, had a history of criminal activities in the Najafgarh police station's jurisdiction, and he was also declared ‘Bad Character’ while the other accused, Arun, had previous involvements in cases of robbery and murder,” said the DCP.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that both accused individuals were also involved in a quarrel in the Gopal Nagar area, leading to a case being registered at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

