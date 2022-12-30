Two wanted Punjab criminals, 'inspired by Lawrence Bishnoi', nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 30 Two Punjab-based criminals, wanted in two murder cases in Majitha near Amritsar, have been arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, an official said on Friday.

The accused, who are also brothers, have been identified as Hira Singh, 27 and Lakhmir Singh, 24, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Police said that following the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, Hira Singh was fascinated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was attempting to extort money from traders in Punjab, by posing as a member of infamous Bisnoi gang.

Hira Singh is also wanted for attempted murder, snatching and Arms Act cases in various police stations in Punjab.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on December 28, specific inputs were received that two criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, wanted in murder cases, attempt to murder cases, snatching and Arms Act cases of various police stations of Punjab, are hiding in the area of Mehram Nagar in Delhi with intent to commit a crime.

"Accordingly, a police team was formed and after identification, Hira Singh was intercepted at T-point near Mehram Nagar, Delhi and was apprehended successfully. At his instance, Lakhmir Singh was apprehended from L & T construction site near Terminal-1 of IGI airport," said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

In March this year, Hira Singh, along with his brother Lakhmir Singh and associates, had killed a Home Guard of Punjab Police. In another incident, on June 4, Sukhvinder Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur district, who was working as delivery boy in Express Piece/Zomato was killed by Hira Singh.

