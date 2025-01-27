Two youths killed, one injured in Bihar road accident

Patna, Jan 27 Two youths were killed while another was critically injured in a road accident on Monday in the Khagaul area of Patna in Bihar.

The incident occurred at Kothwa Mor under Rupaspur police station when a speeding black Creta SUV rammed into their bike. The deceased, identified as Rajiv Ranjan (20) and Shashi Nikhil (18) alias Nishu.

They along with Abhimanyu, were heading towards Khagaul when the SUV hit their bike, dragging it for a considerable distance. The driver of the SUV fled the scene after the collision.

Passersby quickly rescued the injured youths and transported them to Patna AIIMS, where Rajiv Ranjan and Shashi Nikhil succumbed due to their injuries while Abhimanyu is battling for his life in AIIMS Patna.

The SHO of Rupaspur said that an FIR under charges of rash and negligent driving has been registered based on eyewitness accounts.

“We are making efforts to trace the location of the Creta SUV and apprehend the driver. We are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle. We have also alerted the local automobile workshop to inform them of any accidental SUV to the police,” said the SHO.

According to the victims' families, Abhimanyu had gone to Nishu’s house earlier in the afternoon, inviting him to accompany him. The accident occurred around 3:30 PM.

Upon receiving information, the families of all three youths rushed to the spot and later to the hospital. The police have seized the bike, bearing registration number BR01FV3505, and are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Efforts are ongoing to locate the errant SUV and bring the driver to justice.

Earlier, a government school teacher was killed and the principal was grievously injured after a huge branch of a tree fell on them in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Monday.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place in the Meenapur area when the teacher and the principal were on their way to the school on a two-wheeler.

The teacher who died was identified as Vishakha. The principal, Phoolbabu Rai, is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

