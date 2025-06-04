UAN Activation Deadline Extended to June 30, 2025: Key Details Inside

In a major relief to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for activating the Universal Account Number (UAN) and seeding Aadhaar with bank accounts to June 30, 2025. This decision, announced via a circular on May 30, moves the deadline from the earlier cut-off of November 30, 2024.

The extension is especially significant for those seeking to benefit from the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, introduced in the Union Budget 2024–25 to boost formal employment.

What is the ELI Scheme?

The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme aims to encourage the inclusion of youth in the formal workforce by offering financial incentives to both employers and employees. With an allocation of ₹2 lakh crore, the scheme targets the employment of over four crore youth across India. However, to qualify for benefits under the ELI scheme, proper documentation—especially UAN activation and Aadhaar-bank linkage—is mandatory.

Importance of UAN Activation and Aadhaar Seeding

The UAN is a 12-digit unique identifier assigned to every EPF member, enabling seamless management of Provident Fund accounts across different employers. Activating UAN allows access to crucial services such as:

Checking EPF balance

Withdrawing or transferring funds

Updating KYC details

Viewing passbook and service history

In addition, seeding Aadhaar with the bank account linked to the UAN is a mandatory requirement to receive direct benefit transfers (DBT) under schemes like ELI. Without this linkage, members may be disqualified from receiving government incentives and face difficulties in processing PF-related transactions.

How to Activate UAN Online

EPF members can activate their UAN by following these steps:

Visit the EPFO Member Sewa portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in Click on ‘Activate UAN’ under the ‘Important Links’ section. Enter your details including UAN, Aadhaar, date of birth, and mobile number. Submit the OTP received on your registered mobile to complete the activation process.

Final Reminder

With the new June 30, 2025 deadline, EPFO beneficiaries have additional time to complete the necessary steps. However, members are urged not to delay, as UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding are essential for uninterrupted access to EPF services and government-backed employment incentives.