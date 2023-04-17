UAPA slapped on accused Shahrukh Saifi of Kozhikode train fire case

The Kerala Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Shahrukh Saifi, who has been arrested for throwing an inflammable liquid at passengers and setting them on fire in a train near Kozhikode.While nine people had sustained burn injuries, three bodies were discovered on the railway tracks. It is believed that they had jumped off the train in order to save themselves.

The development comes a couple of days before his custody is to end. Saifi has already been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).According to the police, while the suspect Saifi has not involved much during the interrogation, a study of his call logs, browsing history and social media activity has made them find that some of his contacts were already under the radar of the Anti-Terror Squads (ATS) of various states.