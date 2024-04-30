UCC will be implemented in the third term of Modi govt: Amit Shah

Patna April 30 Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country after winning the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Begusarai district, Amit Shah said: “The leaders of INDI Alliance are saying that if they come to power at the Centre, they will bring triple talaq and Muslim personal law in the country. Neither will they form the government, nor will triple talaq and Muslim personal law be implemented in the country. The BJP will retain power and implement UCC in the country.”

“The opposition leaders are also saying that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. I want to inform Rahul Gandhi that so long as even a single BJP worker is alive, no one can bring back Section 370 in J&K,” he said.

The Home Minister also said that hundreds of youths have been killed in Bihar due to Maoist troubles.

"But PM Narendra Modi has ended Maoist activities in Bihar and Jharkhand. He has also eliminated the culture of strikes and murders from Bihar,” Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister also targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the rally.

“After the departure of the 'fodder-stealing' government, the governments of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar left no stone unturned in taking Bihar forward,” he said.

“The Congress and Lalu Prasad were in power for years, but they only insulted former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. It was PM Narendra Modi who gave Bharat Ratna to him (posthumously),” Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister also appealed to the people of Begusarai to vote for the BJP candidate, Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

“I want to appeal to the people of Begusarai to make Giriraj Singh victorious by a big margin,” he said.

In Begusarai, where polling will be held in the fourth phase on May 13, BJP candidate Giriraj Singh is up against CPI's Awadhesh Kumar Rai.

