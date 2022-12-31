Udaipur: "City of lakes' decked up to welcome New Year

Preparations are in full swing in Udaipur, popularly known as the City of Lakes to celebrate the new year.

Tourists, local and foreign, reached Udaipur a week earlier to soak in new year celebrations.

Families accompanied by friends and children were seen taking rides, and selfies around the lake.

'Udaipur is a beautiful place in Rajasthan. We will celebrate on 31 December at a hotel. We will stay here for three days. the weather is pleasant here. Cold is also not severe here," a tourist said to ANI.

Most of the hotels and resorts in the city have been booked in advance.

Preparations are being finalized regarding various programs to be held on December 31 to welcome the new year.

'I have come here to tour around Udaipur. this is a good place. great place. People have also come here. I will march to Bahubali Hills shortly. and we have a party at night. we will enjoy in the party," another tourist from Uttar Pradesh who had come to Udaipur to celebrate the new year.

Events are being organized at many places in the city and outside Udaipur.

The Udaipur district police said they have laid out concrete security arrangements to ensure the safety of tourists.

Udaipur City, SSP Chandrasheel Thakur said, "the police are ready for the safety of the tourists and the residents of the City. Police patrolling has been done at every crossroad and checkpoint in the city. while the people coming from outside are being checked, as well as action will be taken against those who spread violence and disturbance".

( With inputs from ANI )

