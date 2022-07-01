Udaipur horror: Two more arrested, 3 detained

Jaipur, July 1 Two more persons were arrested and three others detained in connection with the brutal killing of Kanhiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made on Thursday by an Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Accused Mohsin and Asif have been arrested under IPC sections 120b, 307,326 .

They were involved in the conspiracy and preparation behind the entire crime, said the police.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally killed on June 28 in his shop for supporting Nupur Sharma's comment on Prophet Muhammad. The killers, Gaus Mohammad and Riyaz uploaded a video of the murder following which they were arrested.

The case is being investigated by the NIA.

