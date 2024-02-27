Udaipur: Man Dies in Banswara as Charging Mobile Phone Explodes

In a heartbreaking incident, a man lost his life when his mobile phone exploded while he was charging it. The tragedy unfolded on Sunday in Malvasa village, just 12 km from Banswara city, claiming the life of 44-year-old Jagmal.

The unfortunate incident occurred as Jagmal plugged in his charger, connecting it to the electricity board. The explosion was so powerful that it caused the entire board to fall onto his chest. When his family rushed to the scene, they found Jagmal unconscious. Despite being taken to MG Hospital in Banswara promptly, the doctor declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of his tragic death.

