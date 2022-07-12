Udaipur murder: NIA conducts searches at 9 locations in R'than

New Delhi, July 12 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at nine locations in Rajasthan in connection with the brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Two assailants armed with sharp weapons killed the tailor at his shop situated in Maldas Street in Udaipur.

The case was initially registered on June 29 at Dhanmandi police station at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The NIA had re-registered the case, and taken over the investigation.

During the searches conducted on Tuesday at the premises of accused and suspects in the case, digital devices (mobile phones, laptop and SIM cards) and other incriminating materials have been seized.

