Udaipur murder: Son of Kanhaiya Lal demands encounter of his father's murderers

Son of Kanhaiya Lal who was beheaded, yesterday, by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Wednesday said,"We want that either their (murderers) encounter should happen or they should be hanged to death. It's needed to instil fear in them." While wife of Kanhaiya Lal demanded that murderers should be hanged to death.

The gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur on Tuesday has triggered tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post.

As per the police, the victim, a tailor by profession, was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which is being termed as a Taliban-style murder.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, "I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God."

Police sources said that the plot to murder this man was chalked out some 10 days ago.