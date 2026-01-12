Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's 'Marathi Manoos first' vow to reclaim BMC from 'outsiders'

Mumbai, Jan 12 In their joint rally at Shivaji Park on January 11, the "Marathi Manoos" and the "sanctity" of Mumbai served as the emotional and political glue that bonded Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. After 20 years of separation, they projected their reunion not as a political necessity, but as a "rescue mission" for the city's original residents and an effort to what they claim is about "saving" the metropolis from Delhi’s influence and looting.

The common threads in their speeches centred on three specific narratives, including the "existential threat" to the Marathi Manoos. Both leaders used the platform to warn that the Marathi-speaking population is being systematically pushed out of Mumbai. Raj Thackeray explicitly stated that this BMC election is the "last stand" for the Marathi Manoos. He warned that if voters did not unite today, they would become "strangers in their own home", specifically citing real estate practices that favour outsiders. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the "blood and breath" of the Marathi people, arguing that while they were apart, the "enemies of Maharashtra" took advantage to weaken the city's regional foundation.

A second theme, they shared, was the allegation that Mumbai is being "stripped" of its wealth and status to benefit other states, primarily Gujarat and corporate interests. Both accused the Centre and state government of a conspiracy to "detach" Mumbai from Maharashtra. Raj spoke about the "Gujarati influence" over city resources, while Uddhav focused on the "theft" of major projects and the BMC's fixed deposits. They promised that a Thackeray-led BMC would prioritise housing for Marathi locals over corporate profit.

Thirdly, the most tangible common thread was the vow to return a Marathi Mayor to the BMC headquarters. For both, the Mayor's chair is not just a political post, but they are attempting to pitch the election as a symbol of the 'Samyukta Maharashtra movement'. They stood together to declare that Mumbai's "soul" (the BMC) cannot be governed by those who do not respect the Marathi language and culture.

Raj remarked, "We will burn the opposition's arrogance with our torches (Mashal) and drive the engine of development ourselves."

Uddhav Thackeray, in his speech, said, “They have stolen our party name and symbol, but they cannot steal the Marathi heart that beats for Mumbai."

Raj Thackeray announced, “We are here to ensure that no one dares to look at Mumbai with an evil eye again."

The Sunday rally was a well-intentioned attempt by the two recently reunited cousins to stir Marathi pride ahead of the BMC elections, which are crucial for both of them given their waning political stakes in the state.

