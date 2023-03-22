UDF demands resignation of Kerala Health minister over arrest of hospital attendant for rape

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 22: United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor and senior Congress leader MM Hassan demanded the resignation of Kerala Health Minister Venna George over an alleged rape attempt by a hospital attendant.

The meeting was put forward after a meeting of the UDF leaders on Tuesday.

Speaking to , Hassan said, "After a meeting of UDF leaders on Tuesday, we demanded the resignation of Health Minister Veena George. We put forward the demand in the wake of an incident at the Calicut Medical College 2-3 days back in which a male attendant tried to rape a woman. It was the first such incident to have happened in Kerala."

Earlier, the Kozhikode Police arrested the 55-year-old attendant for allegedly forcing himself on a woman, who underwent surgery at the hospital. The incident took place on March 20.

"We reiterate our demand that the Health minister take moral responsibility over the incident and step down," he added.

He claimed further that there have been multiple incidents of crime against women in the state in the recent past, adding that the government stopped the Opposition from raising concerns over these incidents in the Assembly

On how the UDF plans to corner the LDF government in the ongoing Assembly session, the Congress leader said, "On April 1, the government will impose the anti-people tax and we will observe a back day. Our workers will raise black flags to protest the imposition of this tax. We have also decided to press charges against the government and are planning to stage a blockade at the secretariat."

