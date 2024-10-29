Udhampur Bus Accident: Four-Wheeler Plunges Into Ditch Injuring 5; Police Launch Probe

In a tragic accident near Shiv Mandir in the Farna area of Udhampur District's Salmari, a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch, leaving several passengers injured. Responding swiftly, police arrived at the scene and transported all injured individuals to Associated Hospital Government Medical College, Udhampur, where they are receiving treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, provided an update on the situation, stating, “Four to five people were injured in the accident and are under treatment at Associated Hospital Government Medical College. Meanwhile, police have registered the case and further investigation is going on."The authorities are currently assessing the cause of the accident to determine any contributing factors and ensure road safety in the area.

