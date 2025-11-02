Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses BJP of 'engineering selective voter cleansing' through SIR process

Chennai, Nov 2 Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of "manipulating democracy" by misusing the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to "engineer selective voter cleansing" ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the MRT1 Chargebee Chennai Runs 2025 marathon from Napier Bridge, Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that the BJP was "retaining favourable votes and removing unfavourable ones" in states facing elections.

"Wherever elections are approaching, the BJP is openly engaging in activities that favour its prospects. They are using the SIR process to delete votes that may go against them. In Tamil Nadu, they can never win through the people’s mandate, and that is why they are resorting to such tactics," he charged.

He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the issue.

"We will hear all political parties before taking a collective stand," he said, adding that reports from Bihar had already exposed similar irregularities during the voter-list revision there.

Asked about internal developments in the AIADMK, Udhayanidhi Stalin declined to comment, quipping: "This is exactly why I had earlier said that ‘Edappadi’ K. Palaniswami should continue as the permanent General Secretary", a remark seen as a jibe at the opposition’s internal strife.

Turning to governance matters, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development said the state government had taken extensive monsoon-preparedness measures.

“The civic and PWD departments are carrying out road patchwork and flood-mitigation projects across districts to ensure smooth drainage and minimal disruption,” he said.

Asked about the recent Enforcement Directorate letter to the DGP, Udhayanidhi Stalin said: "The Minister concerned has already replied. We are prepared to face any inquiry as per the law."

On actor Ajith Kumar’s remarks on the Karur stampede tragedy, he said: "The Chief Minister has already spoken. The CBI inquiry is underway, and I do not wish to comment further. Whatever Ajith says is his personal opinion, and I respect that."

