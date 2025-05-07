UGC Issues Clarification on Fake Notice About Exam Cancellations After Operation Sindoor

University Grants Commission on Thursday clarified that a viral public notice claiming cancellation of all exams due to a war situation is fake and not issued by the UGC. The fake notice, widely shared on social media, stated that all university exams were called off following India’s military action in Pakistan and advised students to return home. The UGC has confirmed that no such directive has been released.

⚠️ FAKE NOTICE ALERT ⚠️



A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home.



UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC.



🔹 All… pic.twitter.com/JHSlQ3uBUp — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) May 7, 2025

“A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name of UGC. It falsely claims all exams are cancelled due to a war situation. UGC confirms this notice is fake. No such directions have been given. All official updates will be shared only through the UGC website and verified social media handles,” UGC India said in a post on X.

The clarification comes amid a surge in misinformation following India’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The conflict has led to a flood of false content online.

India launched a large-scale military operation in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 civilians. In retaliation, India carried out 24 strikes and destroyed nine terror camps.