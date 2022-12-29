UGC-NET Dec 2022 exams to be conducted from February 21

New Delhi, Dec 29 UGC Chairman Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the UGC-NET December-2022 will be conducted from February 21 to March 10 next year.

Kumar, on Thursday, told that the application process had started and students across the country could submit their applications online from December 29 to January 17, 2023 up till 5 p.m.

According to the University Grant Commission (UGC), the NTA has been entrusted with conducting the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test for the posts, in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The schedule for the same has been declared and all other details have been made available on the official website, the UGC Chairman added.

Earlier, late on Wednesday night, the exam schedule of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduation was declared, which will be conducted from June 1-10, next year.

According to the UGC, the application process for CUET-PG is expected to start in mid-March, 2023.

Kumar added: "It is a great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score."

For CUET-PG, universities can complete the admission process by the end of July, 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1.

Other than the application process of CUET-UG, the academic year 2023-24 will start in the first week of February, 2023.

CUET-UG exams will be conducted between May 21-31.

