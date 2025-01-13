UGC-NET Exam Postponed Due to Pongal and Makar Sankranti Festivals, New Date to Be Announced Soon

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 13, 2025 09:05 PM2025-01-13T21:05:30+5:302025-01-13T21:06:14+5:30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday, January 13, 2025, that the UGC-NET examination scheduled for Wednesday, January ...

UGC-NET Exam Postponed Due to Pongal and Makar Sankranti Festivals, New Date to Be Announced Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday, January 13, 2025, that the UGC-NET examination scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, 2025, has been postponed due to the Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivals. A new date for the exam will be announced later, the NTA said.

“The National Testing Agency has received representation to postpone the UGC-NET December 2024 examination on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and other festivals on January 15, 2025,” the NTA stated in an official release. “In the interest of aspirants, the NTA has decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2024 exam scheduled on January 15, 2025. The new date of the exam will be announced later,” it added.

The NTA confirmed that exams scheduled for January 16, 2025, will be held as per the original schedule. The UGC-NET December 2024 exams were set to take place from January 3 to 16, 2025.

