Ujjain: Beggar rains note at railway station, video goes viral

A shocking thing has happened in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. An old beggar suddenly rained notes on the Nagda railway station area. Passengers were shocked to see the beggar's money on the platform. At the train station, the beggar got into an argument with someone. The incident is said to have taken place after that. Upon learning of the incident, the GRP team reached the platform. At that time, around one thousand, five hundred notes were lying around the beggar. The GRP team was shocked to see that scene. Police inquired around about this.

The video of the beggar raining money went viral on social media. It was later learned that the beggar was a resident of Burhanpur. The beggar has been begging at Nagda railway station for a long time and some passengers informed that he is rich. Some of the passengers said that he was mentally disturbed. The beggar started throwing his clothes away as some people were harassing him at the railway station. At that moment, notes started falling from his clothes. It also contained some documents. GRP team stationed at the railway station received information that a beggar was raining money. They rushed to the spot, collected the notes lying on the platform and gave them to the beggar and sent him to Burhanpur.