U'khand Cong divided on Harak Singh's entry into party

New Delhi, Jan 17 Congress leaders in Uttarakhand are divided over the induction of expelled BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat into the party with former Chief Minister Harish Rawat putting a condition on his entry into the 'Grand Old Party'.

Harish Rawat, a Congress veteran, has demanded apology from Harak Singh for switching to the BJP when the Congress led by Rawat was in power in the hill state.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader, Preetam Singh, one of the contenders for the post of Chief Minister, has left the issue on party leadership.

"In politics, doors are never closed and there is always a possibility of reaching out to others," Preetam Singh said.

He said that BJP is going to lose the elections and Congress is going to gain. Regarding inclusion of Harak Singh Rawat, he said: "Whatever the party decides will be acceptable to all of us."

The Congress leaders, however, are tight-lipped on the issue. Harak Singh Rawat was sacked on Sunday by the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government in Uttarakhand. He was also expelled from the BJP for six years for indiscipline.

Meanwhile, Harak Singh has opened up and said he will work for the Congress, adding the talks with the party are on and he is camping in Delhi.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said: "The wind is blowing in favour of Congress and I will work for the party."

He said the situation will be clear within days as the last date of nomination is not too far.

Rawat had left the Congress in 2017 to join the BJP.

He says the circumstances were different then, and he considers former Chief Minister Harish Rawat as his elder brother.

According to sources, Harish Rawat has not forgotten the rebellion by the group led by Harak Singh.

BJP sources had said Harak Singh was asking for tickets for three of his family members, including his wife in the Assembly polls.

