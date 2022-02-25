Ukraine crisis: West Bengal govt opens helpline number for stranded citizens
By ANI | Published: February 25, 2022 02:04 PM2022-02-25T14:04:16+5:302022-02-25T14:15:03+5:30
The West Bengal government opened a helpline number and set up a team for helping Indian citizens and people from the state stranded in Ukraine.
The Control room numbers are 033-22143526 and 1070.
The team will be headed by a senior IAS officer and will be manned by West Bengal Civil Servant officers for assisting and helping the students.
The helpline number will be operational from 9 am to 9 pm.
Following the Russian military operations, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had earlier said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain safe.
( With inputs from ANI )
