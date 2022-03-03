Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Indian students slam government over the evacuation from Ukraine

Numbers of evacuated Indian students from Ukraine have brutally slammed the government saying that they received little to no help from Indian Embassy officials. Divyanshu Singh, one of the students who fled from Ukraine said, "We are being given this (flowers) after returning to India. What should I do with this rose? What would our families do if something happened to us there?"

"Had the government taken action on time, there would have been no need to give us these roses," he added.

"Our government is at fault. The US government informed its citizens on time, ours told us at the very end," he said

Another Indian student who fled from Ukraine to India by the Indian Air Force from Bucharest "They brought us in flights from a safe country, Romania, to here. How can this be called evacuation?" "We do not want free flights, we want help to reach the borders," she said,

She further said that the government should help every India specially from Sumy and Kharkiv region to reach the border safely.

Aneesh, a student from Bengaluru, in a terse message, criticized the Indian government and said the government does not have the "guts" to go to Ukraine. He flew with a group of students from Hungary to Karnataka, talking about it he said his group was able to reach the Hungarian border safely only because of the Indian flag that they had attached to the bus and urged ministers to "stop showing off."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian government has evacuated 17,000 students from Ukraine since the invasion. Four flights run by the Indian Air Force from Hungary, Romania, and Poland carried 828 Indians together and landed them at the Hindon Air Base earlier on Thursday.