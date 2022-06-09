Ukrainian national found dead in Goa

Panaji, June 9 The Goa Police are investigating the death of a Ukrainian national, Dmytro Gurov, 49, whose body was found in his rented villa at Benaulim in South Goa.

The body was found late on Wednesday, police said.

Dmytro Gurov came to Goa in December 2021. Since then he had been staying in a rented villa near Benaulim beach. "His friend was also staying with him in the villa. She gathered the locals from the area and then informed us about the incident," Police Inspector Melson Colaco told .

"Post-mortem will be carried out today or tomorrow," police said.

Sources informed that the Goa Police are in the process to contact the Ukrainian Embassy for further process.

A case of unnatural death has been registered. Colva Police are investigating the case further.

