Uma Thomas Accident: Kochi MLA Seriously Injured After Fall From Kaloor Stadium Gallery

Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas sustained a severe head injury after falling from the VIP gallery at Kaloor Stadium in Kochi on Sunday evening, December 29. According to the information, she was attending a dance programme at the venue when the incident occurred. Following the fall, she was immediately rushed to Renai Medicity, where she was admitted to the trauma care unit.

Thomas' condition is currently being monitored by a team of medical experts. She fell from a height of 20 feet and reportedly sustained internal head injuries, according to hospital sources. MLA has been taken for a CT scan. Minister Saji Cherian and Putta Vimaladithya were present at the event. Meanwhile, Congress leaders are now on their way to the hospital.

As per the information, the accident occurred when she was trying to sit down and grabbed a temporary barricade. She has been admitted to the Palarivattom Hospital. She was brought to the hospital with blood coming from her nose and mouth. The hospital authorities have informed that her health condition is critical.