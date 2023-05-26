"Undemocratic attitude," Assam minister slams Oppn call to boycott new Parliament building inauguration

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26 : Assam Minister and President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Atul Bora, has criticised the "undemocratic attitude" of Opposition for announcing a boycott of the new Parliament building and has appealed to all political parties to participate in the inauguration ceremony on May 28.

"This is a totally undemocratic attitude of the opposition. This is petty politics. I appeal to all political parties to take part in the inaugural ceremony," Bora said.

The AGP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Assam. Opposition parties have accused the government of "sidelining" President Draupadi Murmu.

They have termed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by the prime minister as a "grave insult" and "direct assault" on democracy.

The BJP has hit back accusing the opposition parties of "disregarding" democracy.

Meanwhile, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), who will participate in the inauguration ceremony of new Parliament building on May 28.

Apart from the BJP, several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, NPF, Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will be attending the function on Sunday.

The 21 opposition parties who are boycotting the inauguration are - Congress, AIUDF, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, TMC, Janta Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary, Socialist Party and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and AIMIM.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

