Under Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru; 3 Dead 16 Workers Trapped Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)

A six-floor under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru's Babusapalya on Tuesday due to the heavy rain. The incident occurred around 3.45 pm in Babusapalya near Hennur.

#BreakingNews 🚨 Around 20 workers are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru's Babusapalya, following four days of heavy rain. Rescue operations are underway. #Bengaluru#BuildingCollapse#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/WUBK8vq5ew — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 22, 2024

As many as 16 workers are feared trapped and 3 bodies have been recovered so far. Emergency services rushed to the scene to search for workers. A rescue operation are still underway to rescue them.A total of 19 people are from Bihar were working. All of them was engaged in a construction project on a 60×40 site when building collapsed.

Four individuals managed to escape. Rescue operations began soon after the building collapsed, with firefighters and local authorities working hard to find and save the workers.

