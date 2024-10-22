Under Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru; 3 Dead 16 Workers Trapped Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 22, 2024 06:12 PM

A six-floor under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru's Babusapalya on Tuesday due to the heavy rain. The incident occurred around 3.45 pm in Babusapalya near Hennur. 

As many as 16 workers are feared trapped and 3 bodies have been recovered so far. Emergency services rushed to the scene to search for workers. A rescue operation are still underway to rescue them.A total of 19 people are from Bihar were working. All of them was engaged in a construction project on a 60×40 site when building collapsed. 

Four individuals managed to escape. Rescue operations began soon after the building collapsed, with firefighters and local authorities working hard to find and save the workers.
 

Tags :Building collapseBengaluruBengaluru RainsLabourers Deathkarnataka