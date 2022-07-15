Under-construction Godown wall collapses in Delhi, over 10 trapped

New Delhi, July 15 At least 10 people are trapped under the debris of a boundary wall of an under-construction godown that collapsed in the national capital on Friday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

The rescue operation is currently underway.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told that they received a call about the incident around 12.40 p.m. at Bakoli village, near Chauhan Dharamkanta after which four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"So far we have rescued four people from the accident site, however, more than 10 people are still believed to be trapped under the debris," the top Fire Department official said.

The four injured people were immediately rushed to the Raja Harish Chand Hospital. Meanwhile, two JCB cranes were deployed to excavate the debris of the collapsed wall that was constructed in an area of 5000 square yards.

Even though there was panic in the area due to the house collapse, people could be seen in numbers at some distance from the site of the incident, just gazing as the firefighters tried to rescue the trapped labourers.

The local police have set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.

