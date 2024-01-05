Under Modi's leadership we are determined to see end of Cong era in K’taka: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru, Jan 5 Former Prime Minister and national President of JD(S) H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, his party is determined to see Congress era end in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference here, Deve Gowda said this while answering a question on the Karnataka government's action being taken against the Hindu activists. He said they are creating all this with a dream to defeat NDA and win 20 seats in Parliamentary elections in the state.

“On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chanting the name of Shri Ram. He is fasting and taking a bath in the Sarayu River. Here, in the name of CM Siddaramaiah, whom Congress considers as their Ram, they want to win 20 MP seats. This will remain a dream,” Deve Gowda stated.

“This is not possible in the state. This time under the leadership of PM Modi, we will win more seats than ever expected. The people are going to give a mandate,” he said.

There is no question of seat sharing. “We want to defeat Congress. There should be no argument in this regard. Seat sharing will be looked after later,” he said.

“I have governed the country without compromising a bit on secular ideals. You (Congress) and INDIA bloc have humiliated Deve Gowda. I am telling you today, we are determined to see Congress in Karnataka must be defeated and see the era of Congress under CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar should be over,” Deve Gowda charged.

