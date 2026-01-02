Under operation Milap, Delhi Police traced 1,303 missing people, children in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 2 In a significant achievement during the past year, the Delhi Police traced a total of 1,303 missing people in 2025, including 434 minors and 869 adults.

The South-West District Police traced the people as part of their sustained efforts under 'Operation Milap,' an initiative aimed at finding missing individuals and reuniting them with their families.

In December alone, the South-West District Police successfully traced 102 missing people, comprising 35 missing or kidnapped children and 67 missing adults. They were traced between December 1 and December 31 through coordinated search operations and intensive fieldwork.

According to a statement released by Amit Goel, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West District, the police teams worked relentlessly to reunite 35 missing or kidnapped children and 67 adults with their families.

He said that immediate action was taken upon receiving reports of missing or kidnapped individuals, with local police stations promptly launching search operations.

The police relied heavily on local intelligence and extensive field enquiries. CCTV footage from nearby areas was examined, and photographs of missing children, adults, and suspects were circulated at public places such as auto-rickshaw stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus terminals, and railway stations. Enquiries were also conducted with bus drivers, conductors, vendors, and shopkeepers to trace the movement of missing individuals.

In addition, local informers were roped in to assist the police during search operations. Records of nearby police stations and hospitals were thoroughly checked to gather any possible leads. These combined efforts played a crucial role in locating the missing people.

As a result of these swift, coordinated, and well-planned actions, the South-West District Police successfully traced 102 missing persons and children during December.

Brief details of the successful operations carried out at various police stations during the period are as follows:

Police Station Kapashera:

During the period, the staff of Kapashera Police Station traced 12 missing girls in the age group of 10 to 18 years. In addition, five missing adults - four males and one female - were also traced. All recovered individuals were safely reunited with their families.

Police Station Palam Village:

The staff of Palam Village Police Station traced four missing children, including two boys and two girls aged between 10 and 18 years. Additionally, 13 missing adults, eight males and five females, were located. All individuals were successfully reunited with their families.

Police Station Vasant Kunj North:

During this period, one missing minor girl was traced by the staff of Vasant Kunj North Police Station. Along with her, five missing adults, three males and two females, were also located and reunited with their families.

Police Station Sagarpur:

The staff of Sagarpur Police Station traced eight missing children, including two boys and six girls, in the age group of 10 to 18 years. In addition, 16 missing adults, four males and 12 females, were also traced. All recovered individuals were reunited with their families.

Police Station Kishangarh:

Staff of the Kishangarh Police Station traced one minor. Additionally, three missing adults - one male and two females - were also located and reunited with their families.

Police Station Vasant Kunj South:

The staff of Vasant Kunj South Police Station traced three missing children, including one boy and two girls aged between 10 and 18 years. Seven missing adults—three males and four females—were also recovered. All were reunited with their families.

Police Station R.K. Puram:

During the period, the staff of R.K. Puram Police Station traced two missing females. Both were successfully reunited with their families.

Police Station Vasant Vihar:

Four missing adults—two males and two females—were traced by the staff of Vasant Vihar Police Station. All recovered individuals were safely reunited with their families.

Police Station Sarojini Nagar:

The staff of Sarojini Nagar Police Station traced one missing minor girl. In addition, five missing adults—two males and three females—were also located. All were reunited with their families.

Police Station S.J. Enclave:

Four missing adults, two males and two females, were traced by the staff of S.J. Enclave Police Station and reunited with their families.

Police Station South Campus:

Two missing children, including one boy and one girl aged between 10 and 18 years, were traced by the staff of South Campus Police Station. Both children were reunited with their families.

Police Station Delhi Cantt.:

The staff of Delhi Cantt Police Station traced three missing children - one boy and two girls aged between 10 and 18 years. Additionally, three missing adult females were also found. All individuals were safely reunited with their families.

