Undertrial in jail for 21 months for killing wife in Haryana gets bail

Chandigarh, May 31 Believing that every man is deemed to be innocent until duly tried and found guilty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted regular bail to a Haryana resident who was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

Undertrial Naseeb Khan was in jail for 21 months for the crime. He is facing charges of pushing his wife in front of a speeding truck.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor