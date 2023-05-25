"Unfair," says BSP's Mayawati on Opposition boycott of new Parliament building

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday said it was "unfair" that some opposition parties have decided to boycott the unveiling ceremony of the new Parliament building stating that government has the right to unveil it as they are the ones who have made it.

"The boycott and linking it to the respect of a tribal women (President Murmu) is completely unfair," the BSP chief said.

Mayawati has, however, said she will not attend the ceremony due to pre-scheduled engagements.

Amid the decision by Congress-led opposition parties to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday welcomed the historical ceremony, to be held on May 28.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that BSP has always risen above party politics and supported the government at the Centre on issues related to the country and public interest.

"Whether it was of Congress in the past or that of the BJP now, the BSP has always supported the government at the Centre on issues related to the country and public interest, rising above party politics and the party sees the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 in the same context and welcomes it," Mayawati posted on Twitter.

Taking a potshot at those who opposed the New Parliament building, Mayawati said it was not fair to boycott the ceremony just because it was not being inaugurated by President Murmu.

"To boycott because it is not being inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu is unfair. The government has built it so it has the right to inaugurate it. It is also unfair to link this with respect to tribal women. They should have thought of this while fielding a candidate against her instead of electing her unanimously," Mayawati posted.

However, in the series of tweets, she clarified that she will not be able to attend the ceremony due to her prior commitment.

"I have received the invitation for the program dedicated to the country, that is, the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House, for which I thank and extend my best wishes. But due to my pre-scheduled engagement regarding the continuous review meetings of the party, I will not be able to attend that function," the BSP leader said.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have said they will boycott the ceremony to unveil the new Parliament building. The opposition said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu is an "insult to the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

The opposition parties said in the statement that the new Parliament building has been built "at great expense during a once-in-a-century pandemic with no consultation with the people of India or MPs, for whom it is apparently being built."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor