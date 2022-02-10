Unidentified person throws petrol bomb at BJP office in Tamil Nadu

February 10, 2022

An unidentified person allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at around 1 am on Thursday.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

