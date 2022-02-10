Unidentified person throws petrol bomb at BJP office in Tamil Nadu
By ANI | Published: February 10, 2022 07:07 AM2022-02-10T07:07:46+5:302022-02-10T07:15:02+5:30
An unidentified person allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at around 1 am on Thursday.
An unidentified person allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at around 1 am on Thursday.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app