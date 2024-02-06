Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill Tabled With Slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Shri Ram'; Watch Video

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill on Tuesday, February 6. BJP MLAs raised slogans of "Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram" inside the State Assembly in Dehradun when the CM was introducing the bill. The bill was tabled during the ongoing four-day special session of the assembly, which began on Monday (February 5). Dhami stated that the Uniform Civil Code will be "for the good of all sections" and assured there is no need to worry. However, proceedings of the House have been adjourned till 2 pm today.

Earlier on Monday, Dhami stated, "Not only Uttarakhand but the entire country was waiting for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The wait is coming to an end on Tuesday when it will be tabled in the state assembly. The whole country will be watching how the bill is brought in the House here and passed."

#WATCH | "Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram" slogans raised by MLAs inside State Assembly after CM Dhami tabled the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in State Assembly, in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/0R7ka2pYJD — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

"UCC (Uniform Civil Code) is an important issue. All members (of the Assembly) should have been given at least one day to read about the Bill. They have said that the Bill will be tabled in the morning (today) and discussion would be held in the afternoon. Adequate time should be given to hold a discussion over this important issue," said Congress leader Bhuwan Kapri on the UCC Bill.

UCC draft was prepared by the five-member government-appointed panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai and submitted the four-volume report running into 749 pages to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 2. According to the draft report it is recommended a complete ban on polygamy and child marriage, a common marriageable age for girls across all faiths and enforcing similar grounds, procedures for divorce and mandatory registration for live-in relationships were also recommended.