Union Budget 2023: 47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 1 lakh SHGs (self help groups). She said that 47.8 crore JanDhan accounts have been opened.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is the national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance and pension in an affordable manner.

She also informed that 9.6 crore LPG connections and 220 crore Covid vaccines for 102 crore people have been given.