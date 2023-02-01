Union Budget 2023: Agriculture credit target will increase to Rs 20 lakh crores

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crores with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.

The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular, she further said.

The Indian economy has become more formalised as witnessed by a significant enhancement in digital payments, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Union Budget 2023 might not offer any major relief to households due to fiscal restraints. It would focus on long-term growth instead. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce increase in budget allocations for health, education and rural projects, helped by a pick up in tax collections. She might tweak tax rules including an alteration to the structure of capital gains tax, which would encourage investments.