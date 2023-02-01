Union Budget 2023: Govt to launch Rs 2,200 crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme

The government will launch a Rs 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, she said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.

The government will also support Hyderabad-based millet institute as a centre of excellence. At the behest of the government, United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, with an aim to create awareness and increase production and consumption of the grain.