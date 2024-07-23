Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Seventh Budget Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2024-25 today at 11am, following the tabling of the Economic Survey. This marks the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. It will also be Sitharaman's seventh consecutive budget, surpassing the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget as finance minister. You can watch the Union Budget 2024 speech on Sansad TV.

Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Pranab Mukherjee each presented five consecutive budgets. This year's budget is being presented during the Monsoon session, as an Interim Budget was delivered in February due to the Lok Sabha elections. The Monsoon session, which began on July 22, will include 19 sittings and run until August 12.

Prime Minister Modi described the Budget as "an important budget for Amrit Kaal," stating its role in shaping the direction for the next five years of their term. He also highlighted that this budget will serve as a robust foundation for the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

