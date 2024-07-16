Union Budget 2024: Government Convenes All-Party Meeting on 21st July

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both the houses of the Parliament, ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. The All-Party Meeting will be held at 11 A.M. on 21st July, 2024 at Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi.The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on 22nd July, 2024 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on 12th August, 2024.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the first full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government on July 23. The Budget may provide relief on the income tax front and experts believe that the Modi government is expected to continue its focus on capital expenditure through infrastructure development to drive GDP growth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first Union Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term on July 23, 2024, as approved by President Droupadi Murmu.

The Budget session is scheduled from July 22 until August 12.The budget presentation will commence at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. Digital access to the budget documents will be provided on the Union government's official web portal, www.indiabudget.gov.in. The budget documents will be available in both Hindi and English. The web portal will consist of financial statements, finance bills, and requests for grants as specified in the Constitution.

