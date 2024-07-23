Union Budget 2024: PM Modi Lauds FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget, Says It Will Empower Every Section of Society (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of the Union Budget for 2024, describing it as a transformative plan that strengthens all sections of society. “This visionary budget will uplift and empower every stratum of our society, paving the way for a brighter future for all,” Modi said in televised remarks following the budget announcement on July 23. He highlighted the budget’s focus on fortifying the middle class and enhancing education and skills development.

The #BudgetForViksitBharat ensures inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and paving the way for a developed India.https://t.co/QwbVumz8YG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2024

Modi noted that the budget includes strong measures to support tribal communities, Dalits, and backward classes. “The budget has come up with strong plans to empower tribal society, Dalits, and backward classes. It will help ensure the economic participation of women,” he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the budget's support for small traders and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “There is a lot of focus on manufacturing and infrastructure in the budget. This will give new impetus to economic development,” Modi said.

Modi pointed out that over the past decade, approximately 25 crore individuals have emerged from poverty. “Building on this momentum, this budget will further energize the aspirations of our neo-middle class. Unprecedented opportunities will be unleashed for our younger generation,” he stated. “Also, this budget will empower the middle class like never before,” Modi concluded.